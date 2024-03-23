Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $112.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.