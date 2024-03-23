Derren James Newell Sells 11,500 Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00.

Derren James Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Derren James Newell sold 5 shares of Source Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.55, for a total value of C$47.75.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

SHLE opened at C$11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.62 and a 12-month high of C$11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

