Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

