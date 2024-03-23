Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 275.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.43. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

