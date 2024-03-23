DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.43. DHT shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 726,264 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DHT Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DHT by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DHT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144,397 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

