Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,015 shares of company stock worth $15,549,499. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

