Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.25

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 22049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

