Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.52

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 15839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,081,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,866,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

