Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.52

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 15839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.