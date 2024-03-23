Diversified Trust Co Acquires 168 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

OLLI opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

