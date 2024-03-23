Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 40,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.5 %

KEL stock opened at C$5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.39. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.37 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

