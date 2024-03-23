Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $979.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $903.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

