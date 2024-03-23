Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $653,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

