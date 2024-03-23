Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 145.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter.

PDN stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

