Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.