Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 604 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

