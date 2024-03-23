Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $246.65 on Friday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
