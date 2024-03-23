Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,730 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

