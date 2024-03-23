Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CMO Sells $33,431.40 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Laurence Alexander sold 4,804 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $7,686.40.

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRGV shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

