Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRGV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

NRGV stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

In related news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,993.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,889 shares of company stock worth $177,753. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

