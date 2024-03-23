Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.19. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,701 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.