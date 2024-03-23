EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENLC. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after buying an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after buying an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

