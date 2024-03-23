Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

