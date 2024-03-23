Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.08

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 315556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.