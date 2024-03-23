EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

EPAM stock opened at $270.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

