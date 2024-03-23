EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.33.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $270.62 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

