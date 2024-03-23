Erik Hellum Sells 3,380 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $33,287.15.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -27.37%.

TSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.