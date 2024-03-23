Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $190.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

