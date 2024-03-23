Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

