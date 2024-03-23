Evercore ISI Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $210.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

