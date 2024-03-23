Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $78,954.24 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $13.81 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EOLS. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evolus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Evolus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evolus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evolus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

