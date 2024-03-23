Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.