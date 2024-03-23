Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.29.

Fabrinet Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.52.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

