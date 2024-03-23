Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up to $192.12

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $192.12, but opened at $200.84. Fabrinet shares last traded at $202.20, with a volume of 28,195 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Fabrinet Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

