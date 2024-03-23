FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $464.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.89.

FDS stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.99. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

