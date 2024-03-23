FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $419.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day moving average is $454.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

