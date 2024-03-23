FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a $460.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.89.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.71 and a 200 day moving average of $454.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

