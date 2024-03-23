FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $284.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.55. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

