FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $284.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.