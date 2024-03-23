FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $284.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,758,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

