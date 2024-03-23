FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $351.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $327.00 to $351.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

