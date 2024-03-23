Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.