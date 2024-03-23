Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.15

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 24441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after buying an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.