Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.60

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 12757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

