Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.60

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 12757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 603,520 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,665,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

