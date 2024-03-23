Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.04

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.04 and last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 14376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

