Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $255.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.53.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

