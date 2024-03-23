Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AIQUY opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

L’Air Liquide Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

