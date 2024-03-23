First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.43.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

