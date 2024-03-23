First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 353,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 178,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,504,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $31.65 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

